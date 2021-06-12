International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Update

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the May 13th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of International Petroleum from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPCFF remained flat at $$4.46 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.50. International Petroleum has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

