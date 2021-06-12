Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.