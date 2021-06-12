Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 808.3% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE:VLT opened at $14.55 on Friday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 52.1% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 4.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 59,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 84,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

