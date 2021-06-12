Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 808.3% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NYSE:VLT opened at $14.55 on Friday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%.
About Invesco High Income Trust II
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
