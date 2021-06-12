Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,143,000 after buying an additional 350,760 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.1% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 97,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after buying an additional 54,117 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP opened at $152.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $98.06 and a one year high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

