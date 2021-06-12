Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCU opened at $67.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.07. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $67.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

