Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s stock price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.53 and last traded at $21.52. Approximately 16,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,725,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

