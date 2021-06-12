IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to post $3.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.22 billion. IQVIA reported sales of $2.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year sales of $13.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.76 billion to $13.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.73 billion to $15.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.79.

IQVIA stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,519. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $133.18 and a 12 month high of $244.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

