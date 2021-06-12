iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 476,900 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the May 13th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 981,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

FALN opened at $29.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.44. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $29.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%.

