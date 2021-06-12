iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, an increase of 13,860.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMA. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,148,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000.

NASDAQ GNMA opened at $50.13 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $51.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

