iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.80 and last traded at $112.77. Approximately 3,290,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 4,352,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.60.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.02.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.