iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,518 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $91,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 60,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 92,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.00. 12,864,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,739,697. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $82.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

