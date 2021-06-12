iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK opened at $80.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.33. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.