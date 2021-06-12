Isodiol International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Isodiol International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 2,333.3% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISOLF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06. Isodiol International has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.27.

Get Isodiol International alerts:

Isodiol International Company Profile

Isodiol International Inc engages in the development, marketing, distribution, and sale of hemp-based consumer packaged goods and solutions in Canada and the United States. It develops and manufactures phytoceutical consumer products using pharmaceutical and nutraceutical grade phytochemical compounds.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Isodiol International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isodiol International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.