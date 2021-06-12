Isodiol International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Isodiol International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 2,333.3% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ISOLF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06. Isodiol International has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.27.
Isodiol International Company Profile
