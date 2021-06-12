Istar Inc. Acquires 13,698 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 13,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,801,326. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safehold alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Istar Inc. bought 13,519 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.43.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Istar Inc. acquired 14,087 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,895.26.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Istar Inc. acquired 14,071 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,885.26.

On Friday, May 28th, Istar Inc. acquired 14,253 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,997 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,945.68.

On Monday, May 24th, Istar Inc. acquired 14,082 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.01 per share, for a total transaction of $999,962.82.

Shares of SAFE opened at $76.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.12 and a beta of -0.48. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $47.51 and a one year high of $84.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.16.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1623 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Safehold by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Safehold by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Safehold by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Safehold by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Safehold by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.