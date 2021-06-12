Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $108.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.89.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

In other Itron news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $221,552.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,703.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,641 shares of company stock valued at $338,833. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Itron by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Itron by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Itron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,342,000 after buying an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

ITRI stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.71. 196,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,810. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.26. Itron has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

