IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in IVERIC bio by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $6.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $567.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.68. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.58.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $179,428.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $317,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

