James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 962 ($12.57). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 938 ($12.26), with a volume of 47,582 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,375 ($17.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of £473.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,019.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

