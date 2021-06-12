Jeffrey Stroburg Sells 9,786 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,020,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Stroburg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $695,266.98.

REGI stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.58. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGI has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

