Jesse G. Singh Sells 4,786 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $201,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jesse G. Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jesse G. Singh sold 25,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $1,012,800.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $2,709,850.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Jesse G. Singh sold 18,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $863,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Jesse G. Singh sold 2,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.73. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after acquiring an additional 61,450 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,045,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,308,000 after buying an additional 1,053,326 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

