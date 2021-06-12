John C. Koss, Jr. Sells 8,133 Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 8,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $243,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 164,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Koss stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.39 million, a P/E ratio of 505.80 and a beta of -2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82. Koss Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.45.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOSS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Koss by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Koss in the 1st quarter worth $668,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Koss in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Koss in the 1st quarter worth $999,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Koss in the 1st quarter worth $766,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Koss from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

