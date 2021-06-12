John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 62,489 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 62,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $696,127.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 134,091 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $1,354,319.10.

On Thursday, June 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 61,702 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $617,020.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 50,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $509,500.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 26,700 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $287,292.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 25,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $274,500.00.

NASDAQ BFI opened at $10.55 on Friday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BurgerFi International by 436.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. It has approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc in December 2020.

