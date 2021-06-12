JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $52.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MGM. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

MGM stock opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,174.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 16,600 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,786 shares of company stock worth $6,693,294. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after buying an additional 7,500,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,897 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,891,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,494,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $160,286,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

