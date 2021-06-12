JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,029,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,889,622 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.97% of Enphase Energy worth $653,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.52.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $147.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.31 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,003 shares of company stock worth $22,411,077 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

