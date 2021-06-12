JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,085,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 519,297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $540,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $553.33.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,560,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,070 shares of company stock valued at $17,198,059. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $440.86 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.19 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

