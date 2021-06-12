Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1,348.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,442 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,581 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $190.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $100.38 and a twelve month high of $197.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

