JustBet (WINR) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.66 Million

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One JustBet coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $130,550.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

