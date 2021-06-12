KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to announce sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. KB Home reported sales of $913.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $6.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on KBH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.93.

KBH opened at $43.81 on Friday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.18. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 100.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 9.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

