Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 27,044 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 39,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,555,000 after buying an additional 678,804 shares during the period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $36.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

