Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 260 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 260 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOLV.B has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 274 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group set a SEK 188 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of SEK 229.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.