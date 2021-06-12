Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Update

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of KPELY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. 1,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700. Keppel has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.00.
Keppel Company Profile
