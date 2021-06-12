Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Update

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of KPELY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. 1,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700. Keppel has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.00.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

