Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 122.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,612 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,256 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 245.6% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 128,129 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 40,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMFG opened at $7.15 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

