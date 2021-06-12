Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 8,265 Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,265 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

GVA stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $42.42.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $945.57 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

