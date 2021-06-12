Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSM. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 450.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 18,394 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

CSM stock opened at $97.91 on Friday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.13.

