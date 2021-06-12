Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $389,000 Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

SITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.89.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $161.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.77. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.74 and a 52-week high of $206.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total value of $3,192,163.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,954,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,447 shares of company stock valued at $7,738,478 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

