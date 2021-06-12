Kevin M. Sun Sells 2,870 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $124,644.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,929.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DMTK stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. DermTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.20.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on DMTK shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth $4,152,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth $708,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DermTech by 785.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 120,666 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

