KeyCorp Weighs in on G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a report issued on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.11%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

In related news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

