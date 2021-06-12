Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives $11.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on KGFHY shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2298 per share. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.