Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of KNSA opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $28.67.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

