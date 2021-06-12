Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Raised to $13.30 at Raymond James

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $10.50 to $13.30 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,948 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,387,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,025,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,310,855 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,282 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,086 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

