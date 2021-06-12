Kion Group’s (KIGRY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

KIGRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of KIGRY stock opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

