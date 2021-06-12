Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Short Interest Update

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the May 13th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 792,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBEVF opened at $0.07 on Friday. Koios Beverage has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07.

Get Koios Beverage alerts:

About Koios Beverage

Koios Beverage Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells functional beverages in the United States. The company also provides supplements and coffee products. It distributes its products through a network of approximately 4,400 retail locations and Website. The company was formerly known as Super Nova Petroleum Corp.

