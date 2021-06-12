Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Stock Rating Lowered by Nomura

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Korea Electric Power has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Korea Electric Power will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the first quarter worth $78,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 16.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the first quarter worth $109,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

