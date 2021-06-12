La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Receives $42.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LZB shares. TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

LZB stock opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.96. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1,131.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

