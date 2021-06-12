Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at $49,348,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,537,000 after buying an additional 362,928 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 14.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after buying an additional 280,760 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Landstar System by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,781,000 after buying an additional 136,350 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,961,000 after acquiring an additional 103,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSTR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.20.

Shares of LSTR opened at $160.85 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.51 and a 1 year high of $182.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.44.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

