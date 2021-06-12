Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the May 13th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LGGNY traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.79. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.9764 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LGGNY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

