LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.00

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $54.97, with a volume of 5222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.89.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.34.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 25,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $1,282,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,667,945 shares in the company, valued at $136,892,257.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,540 shares of company stock worth $7,957,556. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

