LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

LC stock opened at $16.68 on Thursday. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. LendingClub’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Allan R. Landon bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $33,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,752.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,346 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $30,005.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,280 shares in the company, valued at $962,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and sold 12,143 shares worth $190,008. 3.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in LendingClub by 200.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in LendingClub by 74.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

