Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) PT Raised to $140.00 at CIBC

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price increased by CIBC from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cormark upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.75.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

