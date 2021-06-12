Linamar (TSE:LNR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$84.19. Linamar shares last traded at C$81.99, with a volume of 62,989 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$84.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$83.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of C$5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 15.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$76.21.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Linamar Co. will post 8.2604825 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.39%.

In related news, Director Mark Stoddart sold 7,000 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.15, for a total value of C$505,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$321,644.70. Also, Director Ronald Dale Bennett sold 1,150 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.79, for a total transaction of C$91,759.65. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,281.

About Linamar (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

