Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires 470 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

